Ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan must report to prison by Oct. 13, judge rules

Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan’s attempt to stay out of prison while he appeals his conviction for bribery was rejected by a judge on Friday.

Madigan, 83, once the most powerful Democratic lawmaker in the state, will have to report to prison by Oct. 13.

The backstory:

The judge sentenced Madigan to more than seven years behind bars and ordered him to pay $2.5 million for corruption.

Madigan’s attorneys argued the former speaker is not a flight risk, but the judge didn’t buy it.

Madigan was convicted on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and other charges for ensuring passage of legislation favorable to utility company ComEd in exchange for kickbacks and jobs, and contracts for allies.

The jury could not decide on six counts, including an overarching racketeering conspiracy charge, and acquitted him on seven others.

During his legislative career spanning half a century, Madigan served nearly four decades as speaker, the longest on record for a U.S. legislator. He also served more than 20 years as head of the Illinois Democratic Party, where he set much of the state’s political agenda while handpicking candidates for political office.