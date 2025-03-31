Voters in Illinois to decide on key referenda on April 1

The Brief Voters in multiple Illinois counties will decide on important issues ranging from tax policies to local government structure changes and public service funding. Referenda include decisions on video gaming cafes, property tax rates, government forms, and fire protection funding, offering voters a chance to impact key community services and local regulations. While some measures focus on specific towns or villages, others, like those in Kane and Will counties, could influence broader state policies, including public safety funding and property tax relief.



Voters across multiple Illinois counties will head to the polls on April 1 to cast their ballots on important referenda that could affect everything from tax policies to local government structures and public services.

The measures up for decision address a wide range of issues, including whether local governments should adopt new tax rates or change their governing systems.

Here's a look at some of the referenda voters will consider:

Cook County

City of Blue Island

Video Gaming Cafes: Should the city limit the number of video gaming cafes?

Property Taxes: Should the city urge the state to increase school funding to reduce the reliance on local property taxes?

Town of Cicero

Noise Ordinance: Should penalties for violating the town’s noise ordinance be increased?

Village of Maywood

Government Structure: Should the village retain its current managerial form of government or switch to a strong mayor system?

For a full list of referenda in Cook County, click here.

DuPage County

Village of Bensenville

Retention of Managerial Government: Should the village continue using the managerial form of municipal government?

Local Grocery Sales Tax: Should the village implement a 1% local grocery sales tax?

Addison Township

Should the state of Illinois be allowed to impose unfunded mandates on local governments, potentially leading to property tax increases to cover the costs?

For a full list of referenda, click here.

Kane County

Should Kane County increase its share of local sales taxes by 0.75% to fund public safety efforts?

For a full list of referenda, click here.

Will County

Monee Township

Should the state provide annual property tax rebates to over three million residential taxpayers as outlined in the Illinois Property Tax Relief Fund Act of 2019?

For a full list of referenda, click here.

Lake County

Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District

Fire Protection Bonds: Should the district issue $25 million in bonds to build a new fire station and purchase emergency response vehicles and equipment?

For a full list, click here.

McHenry County

Harvard Fire Protection District

Property Tax Extension Limitation: Should the property tax extension limitation rate for the Harvard Fire Protection District be increased by 0.15% to fund fire and ambulance services for the 2023 levy year?

LaSalle County

City of Oglesby

Proposition to Adopt Managerial Form of Government: Should the City of Oglesby adopt the managerial form of municipal government?

For a full list of referenda, click here.

Other Counties with Referenda

Voters in Kankakee, DeKalb, and Kendall counties will also see various referenda on their ballots.

For a full list of referenda for Kankakee County, click here.

For a full list of referenda for DeKalb County, click here.

For a full list of referenda for Kendall County, click here.