Cause of death revealed for missing man found dead in Chicago River

The cause of death for a young man who was found dead in the Chicago River on the city's North Side in mid-March has been released.

The body of 24-year-old Joel Orduno was recovered from the water in the 2700 block of N. Leavitt St. in Lincoln Park on March 16, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The county coroner says Orduno's primary cause of death was drowning, but the manner was undetermined.

Orduno had been reported missing about a month earlier from Logan Square on Feb. 17.

No further information was released at this time.