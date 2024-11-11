Largest dinosaur attraction in North America coming to Rosemont

The largest dinosaur attraction in North America is coming to Chicagoland with a unique mix of educational encounters and exhilarating experiences for Prehistoric buffs of all ages.

Jurassic Quest, created with help from top paleontologists, is one of the most realistic dinosaur attractions out there, drawing in over 10 million visitors across 250+ locations.

Guests can explore the age of dinosaurs—from the Triassic to the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. The event has lifelike dinosaur displays, hands-on science activities, live shows and even a chance to ride some of the biggest dinos in North America!

Jurassic Quest will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Nov. 29–Dec. 1.

Advance ticket purchases are recommended and can be purchased at jurassicquest.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX CHICAGO

Download the free FOX Chicago FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Chicago news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.