Jussie Smollett to spend sentence at Cook County Jail under protective custody

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett will spend his five-month sentence at the Cook County Jail under protective custody, according to court records.

Judge James Linn approved a request Thursday from Smollett's attorneys that the 39-year-old be isolated from the general population of the jail in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The action is neither unexpected nor unusual: High-profile and other at-risk detainees are usually kept segregated from the jail’s general population.

Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months probation, with Judge James Linn ordering him to serve the first 150 days behind bars, as well as pay a $25,000 fine and $120,000 to the city of Chicago as restitution for the cost of the extensive investigation into his bogus claims.

Smollett is likely to only serve 75 days in custody because he is eligible for "day-for-day" credit for time served.

After Linn handed down his sentence Thursday night, Smollett began yelling that he was both innocent and not suicidal. "And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that," Smollett shouted as he was led away by deputies.

Smollett asked to be placed in protective custody and Linn signed an order requesting it, according to court documents filed after the hearing. The decision, though, is ultimately up to the sheriff’s office, which runs the jail and has wide latitude in how it manages the population of just over 6,000 detainees.

Smollett’s outburst — and concerns voiced by his attorneys — mean the actor will be watched particularly closely in jail, according to courthouse observers.

Pressed about Smollett’s comments, lead defense attorney Nenye Uche referred to the 2019 death of financier Jeffrey Epstein while in custody at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide, but nonworking surveillance cameras and the nature of his injuries have fueled conspiracy theories and it is the subject of a continuing investigation.

"He was doing it for a specific reason," Uche said of his client. "Because let’s be honest when you have the Epstein situation, where he was found dead in his jail, even in protective custody.

"What Mr. Smollett was concerned about was, what if he turns up dead in protective custody? He doesn’t want anyone to think he killed himself," Uche said.

Jussie Smollett | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Uche said he understood the concern, claiming he had "sued a lot of jails for unexplained deaths." He threatened to sue the Cook County sheriff’s office should anything happen to Smollett while in custody.

"If anything of course happens to Mr. Smollett … I would sue the jail," Uche said. "So I expect professional conduct, I expect him to be protected."

Even so, Uche said he worried about Smollett being cut off from contact with others while in jail. "Protective custody is isolation, that’s mental isolation," he said. "Of course the flip-side to the coin is if you put him in general population, his life is at risk."

Protective custody is not the same as solitary confinement, which Sheriff Tom Dart has said was ended in 2016. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for details about Smollett’s confinement.

Smollett underwent the jail’s standard intake process Thursday night. He was given a comprehensive medical and mental health evaluation, tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine, if he has not already been vaccinated, officials said.

Detainees are held in isolation for a period of time as part of the jail’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. As of Thursday, 12 detainees tested positive for the coronavirus, all at intake, the sheriff’s office said.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, was convicted by a jury in December on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for false statements he made to Chicago police officers claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on Jan. 29, 2019 near his Streeterville home.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contribute to this report.