Man found shot to death in Englewood alley: Chicago police

A man was found shot to death in an alley on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Police found the victim in the 700 block of West 66th Place around 8:40 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time. Area detectives are investigating.

An 18-year-old woman was found fatally shot in the same neighborhood just a few hours before. Three other people were shot in Englewood around midnight.