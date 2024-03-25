Chicago implements new measles vaccine policy for Pilsen migrant shelter after 26 cases confirmed citywide

The City of Chicago announced Monday that everyone at the Pilsen migrant shelter should receive a second measles vaccine dose 28 days after the initial dose.

City officials say this new policy is due to a rise in measles cases among young children at the Halsted Street shelter who had recently received a single dose of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The policy aims to provide protection for preschool children, particularly until their immunity to measles is fully developed, and to prevent the potential transmission of the highly contagious virus to other preschool children who have not yet received a second dose of MMR.

Officials are urging families with children between one and five years old at the shelter to keep those children home from childcare and preschool until 21 days after they have received a second dose of the vaccine, or 21 days after their last exposure if vaccination is not feasible.

According to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the second dose can be administered as soon as 28 days after the first dose, increasing effectiveness to 97 percent.

The State of Illinois requires two doses of MMR vaccine for K-12 school attendance. Due to the recent measles outbreak, this policy will be extended to children who are five years of age and younger. Shelter residents under 12 months who are not yet vaccinated must be excluded from daycare or early learning until 21 days after their last measles exposure, city officials said.

The updated vaccination schedule for residents of the Pilsen shelter experiencing exposure to confirmed measles cases and are between one and five will be as follows:

1st dose

wait 28 days

2nd dose

wait 21 days

Return to preschool or daycare

This new policy is anticipated to affect approximately 50 children between the ages of one and five who are enrolled in school or early learning programs.

Except for medical reasons, all eligible children at the Pilsen shelter have already received at least one vaccine dose. Those who can provide proof of immunity (through prior infection or completion of a two-dose regimen at least 21 days prior to March 25) will be permitted to attend school or daycare.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has collaborated with numerous community and healthcare partners to facilitate vaccine distribution at new arrival shelters and the landing zone. Approximately 4,500 individuals have received the MMR vaccine since the city's first measles case was identified.

"While the MMR vaccine is the best protection against the virus, children are at highest risk for contracting breakthrough measles after receiving one dose of the vaccine, especially those less than 5 years old. We’re seeing some of these cases at the Halsted shelter, which isn’t surprising," said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo ‘Simbo’ Ige, MD, MPH. "I understand this will be a challenge for families, but we want to do everything to protect young children from contracting measles by ensuring 2 doses of the MMR vaccine."

As of Monday, CDPH has reported 26 confirmed cases of measles among city residents, with the majority linked to the Pilsen new arrivals shelter. Among these cases, 19 involve children under the age of five.

CDPH has launched an official measles dashboard on its website, which will be updated every morning with the latest measles data, including case numbers and age demographics.

The United States is currently witnessing a resurgence of measles, with cases reported in 17 states thus far. Measles is a highly contagious and severe respiratory infection characterized by a rash and high fever. It can lead to pneumonia and other complications, posing particular risks for infants and young children.