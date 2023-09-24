Multiple victims robbed of phones, wallets at gunpoint on NW Side

Nearly a dozen people were robbed at gunpoint across Chicago overnight.

Between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Saturday, at least five people were robbed on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

In each incident three male offenders with guns got out of a silver Hyundai SUV and took cell phones, wallets and purses from victims on the sidewalk.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

A 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were in the 300 block of North Leavitt Street in West Town at 11:41 p.m. when the robbery occurred.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the 3000 block of North Tripp Avenue in Hermosa at 10:30 p.m. when they were robbed at gunpoint.

A 22-year-old woman was in the 800 block of Leavitt Street in Ukrainian Village at 11:25 p.m. when she was robbed. The victim was struck in the head with a handgun, but refused medical attention.

Three more armed robberies were reported early Sunday morning between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Two 25-year-old women were robbed by six males in the 500 block of South Wells Street. The offenders got out of a tan sedan at about 2:30 a.m. in the Loop and took their purses at gunpoint.

At about the same time, in Lincoln Park, a 40-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint. Three males who get out of a black sedan took her backpack, phone and wallet. This happened in the 1800 block of West Fullerton Avenue. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a head injury.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 16th Street when four males got out of a gray Nissan sedan and took their phones and wallets at gunpoint. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. in Pilsen.

Two men delivering food in Logan Square just two hours earlier were also robbed at gunpoint.

Chicago police are investigating.