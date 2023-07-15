National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado impacted Warrenville, Wheaton and Glen Ellyn on Friday

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado impacted Warrenville, Wheaton, and Glen Ellyn on Friday.

The same storm system brought straight-line winds of up to 80 mph to Elk Grove Village.

The National Weather Service said the tornado "began just southeastof Fermilab and continued east-northeast across Warrenville andWheaton before dissipating just northeast of the College of DuPagein Glen Ellyn. [The] damage along the tornado`s path consisted of mostlydowned trees and tree branches."

The peak wind was estimated to be about 75 mph.

Earlier in the week, a tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak.

No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport, sending passengers dashing for shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights