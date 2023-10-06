Norridge Halloween house: Step back in time to the '80s with spooky nostalgia

Trends come and go, but it seems the '80s are forever, and that includes a golden age for horror movies.

FOX 32’s Natalie Bomke visited a Halloween house that will take you back in time.

It’s a collection of Halloween magic. A hair-raising throwback to the '80s in Norridge.

"It is very realistic, very scary," said Danielle Digioia, Chicago resident.

He’s back. The creepy clown that haunts your dreams. Except this time, he’s got some famous friends. Hello, Johnny!

"Everybody’s like, 'What are you doing for Christmas?' and I’m like, 'I don’t want to decorate just a bunch of lights, I’d rather do something that’s creative and artistic,'" said Joe Vandecarr, the homeowner.

He’s a tattoo artist by day and a fright master at night.

"They buy Home Depot stuff, everybody’s got the same thing and I wanted it to be different," Joe said.

That’s why he built the display from scratch. With a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.

"I think it was amazing," said Kylie Builka, Joe’s neighbor.

"When kids come by, they think it’s really cool," said Brianna Vandecarr, Joe’s daughter.

It’s a yard filled with nostalgia and night terrors.

"As a kid, we loved to watch them and we loved being scared," said Digioia.

Joe won the village’s best-decorated house last Halloween, and he’s hoping this shining example of fright snags him another first place.