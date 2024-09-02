North Side businesses warned after series of smash-and-grab burglaries

Chicago police issued an alert after at least seven businesses were broken into and burglarized Sunday morning.

Between midnight and 8 a.m., a group of three-to-four people in all dark clothing broken into businesses in three different neighborhoods.

In each incident, the thieves smashed the front window of the stores and stole cash from registers and tip jars inside.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations Sunday:

Between midnight and 8 a.m. in the 2200 Block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park

Between 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 Block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park

At 2:56 a.m. in the 1500 Block of West Montrose Avenue in Ravenswood

At 3:25 a.m. in the 2000 Block of North Lincoln Park West in Lincoln Park

At 4 a.m. in the 1500 Block of West Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park

At 4:31 a.m. in the 4700 Block of North Damen Avenue in Ravenswood

At 4:38 a.m. in the 4700 Block of North Damen Avenue

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.