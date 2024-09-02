North Side businesses warned after series of smash-and-grab burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert after at least seven businesses were broken into and burglarized Sunday morning.
Between midnight and 8 a.m., a group of three-to-four people in all dark clothing broken into businesses in three different neighborhoods.
In each incident, the thieves smashed the front window of the stores and stole cash from registers and tip jars inside.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations Sunday:
- Between midnight and 8 a.m. in the 2200 Block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park
- Between 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 Block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park
- At 2:56 a.m. in the 1500 Block of West Montrose Avenue in Ravenswood
- At 3:25 a.m. in the 2000 Block of North Lincoln Park West in Lincoln Park
- At 4 a.m. in the 1500 Block of West Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park
- At 4:31 a.m. in the 4700 Block of North Damen Avenue in Ravenswood
- At 4:38 a.m. in the 4700 Block of North Damen Avenue
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.