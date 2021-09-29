Northwest Side residents voice concerns over rise in carjackings

About 100 neighbors from the Bucktown, Wicker Park and Logan Square neighborhoods met with aldermen and Chicago police to address an uptick in the number of carjackings in the area.

According to the Chicago Police Department, it plans to increase police presence and add more surveillance cameras.

Officers also called for stricter prosecution of offenders.

Carjackings have been a major issue in the city. There were 566 carjackings in 2020, which is more than double the amount that were recorded in 2019.

A 72-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Sept. 9 in Logan Square.

Police warned Bucktown residents of a string of armed robberies and carjackings this September.