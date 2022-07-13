People can now call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988

There are some changes coming to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that will make it easier for people to get help.

Before, anyone who needed to talk to someone had to dial a 10-digit number.

Now, starting Saturday, people can call 9-8-8 to get help 24/7. But both numbers will still work.

Anyone of any age can call. That also applies to teenagers who might like to text that 988 number instead.

"When they do reach the hotline, they'll have trained professionals. Many of them are actually people who have had live experience. A lot have attempted suicide themselves. They can listen to your problem, give them advice and they can perhaps even give them resources. Local resources they can walk to or go to," said Steve Moore.

Moore also says he hopes the change will allow more people to access help. He said if you have a bad cold, you go to the doctor and don't ignore it. Mental health shouldn't be ignored either.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.