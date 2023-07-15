People in Warrenville spend day cleaning up after EF-0 tornado

Weather authorities confirm an EF-0 tornado touched down in Warrenville Friday afternoon. Residents there spent Saturday cleaning up and sawing tree limbs.

Homeowner Iris Gross said she was trying to drive home when heavy rain and strong winds swept through. She ran inside and when it was over, went out to see what was left.

"Oh, I couldn’t believe the damage, trees, I’ve been here 22 years. I’ve never seen so much damage over here," Gross said.

She and neighbors spent more than 12 hours cleaning up from the storm that hit her block in unincorporated Winfield Friday afternoon.

Old, tall trees line her one-acre property, many of them now broken and on her lawn. She loaded her fire pit to get rid of the extra wood.

Patterman and Albright streets were alive with the sounds of cleaning up.

The tornado knocked out power, and on this block, that meant no air conditioning or water on Saturday.

They say the winds were fierce and roaring, and they could hear tree limbs snapping off and hitting the ground.

"It sounded like fireworks. It was very intense. All around the neighborhood, mainly on the streets. I'm just glad no one was hurt," Gross said.