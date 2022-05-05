Private security company hired to patrol West Loop streets amid increase in crime

Private security in Chicago neighborhoods is becoming the norm, all in an effort to cut down on crime.

On Thursday, FOX 32 got an inside look at one of those firm's command centers.

Private patrols can be found monitoring neighborhoods like Bucktown, Lincoln Park and Lake View.

And soon — they'll also be found in the West Loop. It's the latest neighborhood to come together to hire private security to patrol the streets.

P4 Security Solutions is being brought in — in response to carjackings and other crimes plaguing the area.

Armed security officers in marked vehicles will be posting up in the West Loop in the next few weeks.

The company makes it clear that their officers are not working as first responders, and cannot make arrests — rather, they are extra sets of eyes.

"We're putting off-duty police officers that are providing these safety patrols, either retired or active, and we feel that's the highest level of security you can provide when you're doing this type of patrol," said Steve Vitale, P4 Security Solutions Executive Vice President. "The data we've seen in the areas we're patrolling, we've reduced the frequency of crime dramatically compared to the surrounding areas that are nearby."

P4 is paid for by neighbors and businesses in the areas they patrol.

Costs for such services is about $180,000 per year.