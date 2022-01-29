Proposed law would add breastfeeding supplies and support to list of FEMA-approved expenses

Two Illinois congresswomen are seeking to expand the list of eligible FEMA expenses following a natural disaster to help support breastfeeding women and their babies.

The "Delivering Essentials to Mothers Amid Natural Disasters" (DEMAND) act, introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Western Suburbs) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), aims to highlight the unique impacts extreme weather and emergency events have on mothers and babies. The bipartisan legislation would add breastfeeding pumps and lactation support services to the list of eligible expenses for emergency assistance.

"It's a scary, vulnerable time for many families, but for a breastfeeding mom it can mean a loss of critical breastfeeding equipment that needs to be quickly replaced, as well as a disruption of feeding routines and a need for support," Underwood said Saturday.

Breastfeeding has significant health benefits for both infants and their mothers, but only 25 percent of babies are breastfed for the recommended first 6 months of life.

