Protesters arrested in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood after curfew

Old Town
CHICAGO - Protesters were arrested on Sunday night in Old Town.

The protests went on past Chicago's 9 p.m. curfew. Fox 32 News witnessed people being taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. 

The protests and police behaved peacefully.

A Cook County Sheriff's van arrived at the scene to take the protesters to jail.

Foot Locker, other stores being looted during live TV coverage

As Fox 32 News political editor Mike Flannery reported from along the Dan Ryan, he and his crew could see people looting a Foot Locker store. Firefighters were dealing with a fire at other shops nearby.

As this protest was happening, people were looting at a Foot Locker in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood. At the same time, there was also looting in progress and a bank on fire in Aurora.

Chicago's curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice. The communities of Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Country Club Hills, Chicago Ridge, Calumet Park, and Alsip have curfews going into effect at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

Evergreen Park’s curfew went into effect at 5 p.m., Blue Island’s started at 7 p.m. and Calumet City and Tinley Park have curfews that started at 8 p.m.

Bank in Aurora on fire as police try to enforce curfew

A bank in Aurora was on fire on Sunday night as police tried to enforce a curfew put in place late in the day by the mayor.