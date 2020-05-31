Protesters arrested in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood after curfew

Protesters were arrested on Sunday night in Old Town.

The protests went on past Chicago's 9 p.m. curfew. Fox 32 News witnessed people being taken into custody around 9:45 p.m.

The protests and police behaved peacefully.

A Cook County Sheriff's van arrived at the scene to take the protesters to jail.

As this protest was happening, people were looting at a Foot Locker in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood. At the same time, there was also looting in progress and a bank on fire in Aurora.

Chicago's curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice. The communities of Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Country Club Hills, Chicago Ridge, Calumet Park, and Alsip have curfews going into effect at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Evergreen Park’s curfew went into effect at 5 p.m., Blue Island’s started at 7 p.m. and Calumet City and Tinley Park have curfews that started at 8 p.m.