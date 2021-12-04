Public memorial for Chicago civil rights leader Timuel Black to be held Sunday

A public memorial will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, for Chicago civil rights activist Timuel Black.

Black died on Oct. 13 at the age of 102, after a rich life filled with service and generosity.

For decades, Black fought for social justice in Chicago and around the country. Those that knew Black well say even at 102-years-old, his mind was still very sharp.

Black will forever be regarded as one of Chicago’s greatest African American historians. He worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jesse Jackson and many other prominent leaders.

Teacher, lecturer, activist and author were just a few of Black’s titles. He graduated from DuSable High School, Roosevelt University and earned his master’s from the University of Chicago.

Black was a highly decorated World War II veteran and began his civic work early in life. He was involved with the Congress of Racial Equality and helped organize Chicago’s contingent of the March on Washington.

He also worked with the teachers union and served on countless boards.

The memorial will be held at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at the University of Chicago. Speakers will include Gov. JB Pritzker, Rev. Jesse Jackson, historian Juliana Richardson, political strategist Don Rose and City Colleges’ Chancellor Juan Salgado.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours.

To attend the memorial virtually, click here: https://civicengagement.uchicago.edu/news/remembering-timuel-black.