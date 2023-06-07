Rena Baker: Chicago mom reported missing from South Side found dead, according to family

A Chicago woman reported missing from Chatham last week was found dead, according to a statement from her family.

Rena Baker, 39, was last seen on May 31 at 76th and King Drive in Chatham in a maroon Hyundai Sonata.

Baker's family issued a statement confirming her death on Wednesday, June 7.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that our beloved Rena has passed away. Rena was a beautiful, warm, loving individual who touched everyone she interacted with. Her absence leaves an incredible void in the lives of her children, as well as our family and friends," the statement said.

The family thanked everyone who helped search for Rena, but asks that their privacy be respected at this time.

On May 31, she was captured on surveillance video leaving her friend’s house and getting into her car. Her plate was then spotted by license plate readers on the Dan Ryan.

Rena's brother says she left her cellphone at home and the direction the car traveled in is strange.

A body was found inside a maroon Hyundai Sonata in Roseland on Tuesday morning. It has not been confirmed if this person was Rena.

She was a mother of three young children and worked at a dental office near 51st and Pulaski in Archer Heights.