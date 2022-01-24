Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for federal probe ahead of Jason Van Dyke release

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, activists and the family of slain teenager Laquan McDonald met on Monday to call on politicians to launch a federal probe into convicted former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

There's a lot of frustration over Van Dyke's release date. He was sent to prison in 2019 and is set to be freed in 10 days after serving less than half his sentence.

McDonald’s family wants a civil rights investigation opened up and called out President Joe Biden.

"Biden you are our president. You say you don’t do enough for the community, for the Black community, for any community that's in the United States, come forward. Because right about now, not only I need your help, we need your help. This is a we thing and we need your help to keep this man locked up. He don’t deserve to get out, period," said Mae Hunter, McDonald’s great-great grandmother.

The disgraced former Chicago police officer shot 17-year-old McDonald 16 times. Van Dyke is set to walk out of a prison on Feb. 3 on good behavior.

He's the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years.

Rainbow PUSH wants civil rights charges brought against Van Dyke and three officers accused of protecting him that were already found not guilty.

"If I have never said it before, I'm saying it now. Congressman Rush we need you. Congressman Danny Davis, we need you. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, we need you. Senator Dick Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, we need you to be vocal on this issue. It's no time to be passive. This sends a clear and direct message to every awful law enforcement officer all across the country," said activist William Calloway.

"Every single part of Chicago and Illinois should be standing up to keep this man in jail. This is not a Black issue, this is a justice issue," said Father Michael Pfleger.

There will be two protests over the release of Van Dyke. The first one calls on the CTA to be shutdown on Jan. 31. The other will happen at Federal Plaza on the day Van Dyke is released at 5 p.m.