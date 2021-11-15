State police will be doing special patrols on I-90 and I-355 over Thanksgiving weekend

Illinois State Police will be doing extra patrols on suburban Chicago interstates over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers will be conducting "Nighttime Enforcement Patrols" from Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 28 along the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in Cook and Kane counties, and the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) in DuPage and Will counties.

Illinois State troopers will be focused on making sure people are not driving drunk and are wearing their seatbelts.

The state of Illinois said that in 2018, 27% of all fatal crashes involved alcohol, and that 258 people who died in crashes were not wearing their seatbelts.

Driving drunk can lead to the following legal penalties:

Arrest

Impoundment of car

Loss of driver's license for one year on first offense

Fines of up to $25,000

Imprisonment

