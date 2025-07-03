Tasting Chicago: 5 hidden gem patios

The Brief Sylvia Perez explores five unique patios across Bronzeville, Bridgeport, West Loop, Humboldt Park, and Old Town. Highlights include soulful brunch at Truth, a Korean-Polish mashup at Kimski, and skyline views at Tetto. From garden lounges to rooftop games, these under-the-radar patios showcase Chicago’s patio season at its best.



In this episode of Tasting Chicago, Sylvia Perez visits five standout patios across five different neighborhoods — all hidden gems where the food, drinks, and vibes make the most of summer in the city.

From brunch spots to rooftop escapes, these five under-the-radar patios offer something special in every corner of the city.

1. Truth (Bronzeville)

This charming restaurant is all about its outdoor patio and killer breakfast and brunch vibes. Owner Peyton Willborn says it’s a soulful take on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Come hungry and get ready to be full with some of their specialties, like the Lamb Chop Trio and the Jerk Chicken Alfredo Omelet. It’s a black-owned, community-centric spot in historic Bronzeville.

2. Kimski (Bridgeport)

Hidden in Bridgeport, Kimski delivers a cozy, casual double patio ideal for adventurous food lovers and people who enjoy exploring craft cocktails. It blends Korean and Polish flavors and invites guests to sip along at picnic-style tables, enjoying creative fusion dishes in an open-air, neighborhood-centric atmosphere.

3. Tetto (West Loop)

Tetto brings Italian elegance to a high-rise rooftop escape in Fulton Market. With sweeping skyline views, warm wood accents, and golden-hour cocktails that evoke Roma and Napoli, it’s a refined yet spirited perch for an elevated evening in the West Loop. The food is truly top-notch and combine that with the atmosphere, and it’s giving Rome vibes Chicago-style.

4. The Hi Lo (Humboldt Park)

This is a true hidden gem: a cocktail bar with a lush, garden-style patio in Humboldt Park. Think pergola lounge, outdoor fireplace, and desert oasis vibes in a mid-city retreat. No food options here, it’s all about the drinks. The "Hi" vs. "Lo" menu delivers both lively and mellow options, and the spirited, relaxed atmosphere has earned rave reviews. Oh, there’s plenty of non-alcoholic options.

5. Utopian Tailgate (Old Town)

Set atop Piper’s Alley above Second City’s comedy spot, Utopian Tailgate is Chicago’s playful, interactive rooftop "tailgate party." This 10,000 sq. ft space features lawn games galore—giant Jenga, Connect 4, beer pong—plus picnic tables, quirky décor, and scenic city views. It’s an all-ages (21+) festivity where sport meets social fun, every day of the year.

About the Show:

Tasting Chicago is a dynamic half-hour TV show that immerses viewers in the vibrant culinary landscape of Chicago and its suburbs. Hosted by Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez, the show serves as a flavorful journey, highlighting the city's trendiest restaurants, iconic eateries, and innovative cocktail bars.