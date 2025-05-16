Tasting Chicago: A bold first bite of the city’s hottest culinary spots

The Brief Tasting Chicago with Sylvia Perez premieres with a culinary tour of standout restaurants and bars. Featured spots include Feld in Ukrainian Village, Shaw’s Crab House, Gibson’s Italia, and Quari Ice. Viewers are invited to submit videos suggesting where the show should visit next.



Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez kicks off the debut episode of Tasting Chicago with a flavorful journey through some of the city’s most buzzworthy food and drink spots — from a TikTok-famous chef in Ukrainian Village to the timeless charm of Shaw’s Crabhouse.

Local perspective:

In the first episode of Tasting Chicago, we feature:

Feld Restaurant in Ukrainian Village: Open less than a year and Feld restaurant has already been named a James Beard semi-finalist. Chef Jacob Potashnick is TikTok famous and has an ever-changing daily tasting menu that depends on what ingredients are in season. He calls it "relationship to table" not farm to table because he has a close relationship with everyone from the farmers he buys from, to the artists who craft his plates and forks.

Shaw’s Crabhouse: Celebrating 40 years. It is a Chicago staple that generations of family members love. It was one of the first Oyster Bars in the city of Chicago. They are bringing back recipes from when they first opened, including frog legs and serving up their new and most popular items as part of the fun.

Gibson’s Italia: We went there to find the hottest and trendiest cocktail. Bartender Christinia Gallitano walks us through how to make the old-school drink that is experiencing a new resurgence.

Quari Ice: A Chicago couple is elevating cocktails both at home and at restaurants with their gourmet ice. The process involves the same blades used to forge samurai swords. It creates the most beautiful, slow-melting, crystal-clear, purified ice and shapes them into spheres and squares. The goal is long-lasting ice that won’t water down your drinks. They sell to major restaurants in Chicago, and now you can buy it at Binny’s, Mariano’s and select markets in the Chicagoland area.

What you can do:

Want to be featured on a future episode? Send us a 30-to 60-second video telling us why we should check out your favorite restaurant, bar or hidden gem. Email your submission to TastingChicago@fox.com — and we just might show up with a camera crew!

About the Show:

Tasting Chicago is a dynamic half-hour TV show that immerses viewers in the vibrant culinary landscape of Chicago and its suburbs. Hosted by Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez, the show serves as a flavorful journey, highlighting the city's trendiest restaurants, iconic eateries, and innovative cocktail bars.