Tasting Chicago: Smash burgers, fondue and a cinnamon roll that’s bigger than your head

The Brief Tasting Chicago with Sylvia Perez returns with a new lineup of must-try spots across the city. Highlights include Not a Damn Chance Burger, Geja’s Café, Local Style Chips, and London House’s viral cinnamon roll. Viewers can submit their favorite food spots for a chance to be featured in a future episode.



In the second episode of Tasting Chicago, Fox 32's Sylvia Perez explores the city’s boldest bites — from viral wagyu smashburgers to a sky-high cinnamon roll and a romantic restaurant celebrating 60 years.

Local perspective:

In this episode of Tasting Chicago, we feature:

NADC: We visit Not a Damn Chance Burger, a wagyu smash burger that went viral in Texas and now has two locations in Chicago. It started after professional skateboarder and Chicagoan Neen Williams and his friend, Michelin Star Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, decided to collaborate because they both have a love of burgers. Sylvia talks to Neen about what makes the burger so Damn good and what skateboarding and flipping burgers have in common.

Local Style Potato Chips: There’s a new chip on the block, and it’s bringing bold hometown flavors to your snack game. Born right here in the Windy City, it’s the brainchild of a Chicago woman who lost her corporate job and decided to pursue her passion for chips, Chicago style. We are talking Italian Beef, Deep Dish Pizza, Giardiniera, and Chicago Style Hot Dog flavors. We take to the streets to have people try them and put Sylvia in a blindfolded taste test to see if she can figure out which one she’s eating.

Gejas Café: It’s often called the most romantic restaurant in the city and has been voted The Most Romantic Restaurant in the U.S. multiple times. Gejas is celebrating 60 years of being the go-to spot for people to propose marriage, have intimate dinners and celebrate life. Think fondue but on a different level. We take a tour and learn from the owners what’s made it so successful, the plans they have for this special anniversary and how you can win a free dinner once a year for the rest of your life.

London House Chicago’s 3-Pound Cinnamon Roll: It’s the ridiculous treat that has become a TikTok sensation. Come with us as we take you to one of the most beautiful rooftop views in the city, to experience this mammoth cinnamon role that has become a brunch time must for people who love Instagramable food. Not to mention, it’s delicious, and you can feed an entire family or two with just one serving.

Related article

What you can do:

Want to be featured on a future episode? Send us a 30-to 60-second video telling us why we should check out your favorite restaurant, bar or hidden gem. Email your submission to TastingChicago@fox.com — and we just might show up with a camera crew!

About the Show:

Tasting Chicago is a dynamic half-hour TV show that immerses viewers in the vibrant culinary landscape of Chicago and its suburbs. Hosted by Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez, the show serves as a flavorful journey, highlighting the city's trendiest restaurants, iconic eateries, and innovative cocktail bars.