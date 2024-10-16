Chicago police seek suspects in string of 11 downtown robberies over 3 weeks

The Chicago Police Department is actively searching for the thieves behind at least 11 robberies that took place downtown over a three-week period.

In each case, an unknown person or group approached the victim on the street or sidewalk and took their belongings, according to police.

Often, the offenders used a motorized bike or scooter to carry out the crime.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

0-100 block of North Michigan on Sept. 16 at 12:15 p.m.

0-100 block of East Jackson on Sept. 16 at 3:22 p.m.

300 block of West Wacker on Sept. 18 at 3:45 p.m.

300 block of South Financial on Sept. 19 at 10:40 a.m.

500 block of South Columbus on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

0-100 block of West Ida B. Wells on Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m.

200 block of South Dearborn on Sept. 30 at 12:30 a.m.

500 block of South Lake Shore Drive on Oct. 1 at 3:02 p.m.

300 block of South Dearborn on Oct. 3 at 4:20 p.m.

1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

800 block of South Lake Shore Drive on Oct. 6 at 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspects are described as one or two Black Hispanic men, estimated to be between 18 and 35 years old.

If you have any information, please contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.