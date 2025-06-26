Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Taco & Tequila Fest, Chicago Pride Parade and more

This weekend we’re waving goodbye to June but not before going out with a bang. From big-name concerts, like The Roots at Ravinia, to Taco & Tequila Fest, Pride celebrations and monster truck mayhem, Chicago’s closing out the month with a weekend full of music, flavor and fun.

Don’t forget to check the weather forecast before hitting the road.

Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago this weekend, June 27-29.

Concerts in Chicago this weekend

June 27: Dave Matthews Band at Northerly Island

June 27: The Roots at Ravinia

June 27: Aimee Mann at Riviera Theatre

June 27: Fareed Haque at Garcia’s Chicago

June 28: Al Green at Ravinia

June 28: Pepper at House of Blues Chicago

June 28: Back to the Future at Chicago Symphony Orchestra

June 28: Sabertooth at Garcia’s Chicago

June 29: Weird Al Yankovic at Ravinia

Multiple dates: Motoblot at The Salt Shed Outdoors

Multiple dates: Chris Stapleton at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sporting events in Chicago this weekend

June 27: PFL World Tournament 7: Semifinals at Wintrust Arena

June 28: Chicago Fire FC versus Charlotte FC at Soldier Field

Multiple dates: Chicago White Sox versus San Francisco Giants at Rate Field

Festivals in Chicago this weekend

Tacos & Tequila Fest

The Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest is back this weekend, June 27-28. Serving up tacos from more than 10 local vendors alongside live music and tequila tastings, the event runs Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. More details can be found here.

Millennium Art Fest

Art takes over downtown at the Millennium Art Festival June 28-29. Attendees can expect 110 artists, food trucks, live music and plenty of hands-on fun like face painting and art demos.

All of Us Festival

For two days, the All of Us Festival will be jamming at Grant Park. The ultimate Pride weekend celebration will feature DJ sets from Disclosure, James Blake, Channel Tres and more.

Plus Rotary Day Fest

The family-friendly street fest aims to highlight AAPI culture and local businesses on June 29 in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood. Activities will include sumo wrestling, sushi-eating contests and more. Details can be found online.

Food Truck Fest

The Chi Food Truck Fest returns Friday, June 27, at Daley Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The list of participating vendors can be found at ChicagoBACP on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Other events in Chicago this weekend

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Start your engines! Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings its all-new tour to United Center for the first time June 28-29. The family-friendly show includes freestyle motocross, a transforming robot and a kid-approved pre-show party. Tickets can be purchased online.

Chicago Pride Parade

The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 29 at Sheridan and Broadway in Northalsted. The free event will feature 150 organizations parading along a 20-block route.

People celebrate the 48th annual Gay and Lesbian Pride Parade on June 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Navy Pier Pride

This free, all-day celebration at Navy Pier features live performances, educational activities and resources from local organizations. Visit navypier.org for more information.

Craft Brews at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual Craft Brews at the Zoo returns with over 100 craft beers, ciders and specialty drinks. The 21+ event features food trucks, live music and after-hours animal viewings. Tickets start at $57 and more information can be found online.

Millennium Park Free Workouts

Millennium Park Summer Workouts are back and they’re free! Every Saturday until Aug. 30, Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zuma sessions are available from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the Great Lawn and at Wrigley Square.