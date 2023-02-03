Top videos of the week: Body found 'mashed up' • elderly woman found in freezer • Blackhawks legend dies

article

A man was found dead at a Humboldt Park warehouse and some reports claim the body came from Mexico; Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull died at age 84; and new details emerged after the body of a woman in her 90s was found in a freezer at her daughter's home.

These are Fox 32's top videos from the past week:

