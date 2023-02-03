Top videos of the week: Body found 'mashed up' • elderly woman found in freezer • Blackhawks legend dies

article
Check out Fox 32's top videos from this week.
CHICAGO - A man was found dead at a Humboldt Park warehouse and some reports claim the body came from Mexico; Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull died at age 84; and new details emerged after the body of a woman in her 90s was found in a freezer at her daughter's home.
Body reportedly found 'mashed up' on Chicago's Northwest Side
According to scanner traffic, the body was found "mashed up" in a warehouse in Humboldt Park.
New details emerge after body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park
Neighbors say police escorted Michalski’s daughter away from the property minutes after discovering the body. The mother and daughter had lived together for years on the first floor of the two-flat, and the daughter was the building’s landlord, neighbors said.
Former Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull, the all-time leading scorer in Blackhawks history, died Monday morning at the age of 84, sources tell FOX 32.
Chicago weather: Updated snow totals for this weekend
Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!
Body of man inside stolen funeral home van identified
The remains of a man were identified Tuesday after a van holding his body was stolen outside a Rockford funeral home over the weekend.
