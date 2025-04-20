Track meet stabbing • Suburban burglary • Massive Joliet fire

A 17-year-old accused of stabbing another teen at a Texas track meet is charged with murder; authorities say four Chicago-area men were arrested this week after a residential break-in in the northwest suburbs; and Nicky Katt, the actor known for roles in "Dazed and Confused" and "Boston Public" died at age 54.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

Karmelo Anthony's family speaks publicly for first time since Frisco track meet stabbing

For the first time since their son's arrest, the family of the 17-year-old accused in the stabbing death of another at a Frisco track meet on April 2, spoke to the public. Karmelo Anthony, 17, is charged with murder for the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet earlier this month.

Four Chicago-area men accused in suburban burglary may be tied to larger crew, authorities say

Authorities say four Chicago-area men were arrested this week after a residential break-in in the northwest suburbs, part of what investigators believe is a broader burglary operation targeting homes in the Asian community.

Nicky Katt dies: ‘Dazed and Confused’ actor was 54

Nicky Katt, the actor known for roles in "Dazed and Confused," "Boston Public" and "Boiler Room," has died. He was 54 at the time of his death.

Massive fire breaks out at Joliet area facility; firefighter hurt in roof collapse

A large fire broke out at a manufacturing facility Monday morning near Joliet, leaving one firefighter injured. The ceiling collapsed onto one firefighter who suffered burns to his wrist and forehead.

Nine lawsuits filed against Arlington Heights school district over nurse's medication mix-ups

A suburban school district is facing nine civil lawsuits filed by families who claim a former school nurse endangered children by mismanaging prescription medications at Westgate Elementary School.

4 Cook County men stole from multiple Home Depot stores, prosecutors say

Four men from Cook County stole from multiple west suburban Home Depot stores over the last several weeks, prosecutors said.

Antioch woman reported missing in February found dead, police say

A 37-year-old woman who was reported missing in Chicago’s north suburbs has been found dead, authorities said. Megan Bos, of Antioch, was reported missing last month and was last heard from in February, according to local officials.

Indiana takes first shot at acquiring parts of Illinois

Indiana is taking a first step toward acquiring parts of Illinois, though a last step appears rather unlikely. Indiana's Legislature this week gave final approval to a bill that would create the Indiana-Illinois Boundary Adjustment Commission to recommend whether to change the border between the two states.

3 Chicago area teens found with loaded guns, drugs during traffic stop, police say

Three 17-year-old boys were found with multiple loaded guns and drugs during a traffic stop in which they tried to flee from police in north suburban Lake County on Sunday night.

Southwest Airlines: All the changes coming ahead of summer travel

Southwest Airlines is the original budget, low-cost carrier, but financial struggles have caused the airline to make major changes this year in hopes of turning a better profit. The most notable include eliminating the open seating and free checked bag policies, for which the airline was most famously known.

