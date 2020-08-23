Two in critical condition after shooting in Garfield Park

Two people were critically wounded after being shot Sunday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said.

A woman, 30, was struck in the head, and a 22-year-old man was struck in the back, police said. Both were in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

