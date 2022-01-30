Two rounds of snow possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago area

Haven't gotten enough snow yet, Chicagoans? Maybe the weather this week will make you dream of summer.

The National Weather Service said on Sunday that we're looking at the possibility of two rounds of snow hitting the Chicago area, one on Tuesday into Wednesday, then another round late Wednesday into Thursday.

The NWS says it's hard to forecast these things this far out, and that it's possible some areas will get a lot of snow, while others will barely get dusted.

As of Sunday afternoon, the NWS predictions are that "Round 1" will start on Tuesday afternoon with rain. It will transition into snow overnight with heavy accumulations possible. The areas near and south of I-55 are most likely to see the most snow.

The NWS said that "Round 2" will bring the possibility of more accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The areas most likely to get hit are south of Chicago to Ottawa.