Warm weather in Chicago area to continue, followed by rain and 40 degree highs and maybe even snow
CHICAGO - How gorgeous is this weather for November in Chicago?
The high temperatures on Sunday and Monday in Chicago and the suburbs will continue to be in the 60's.
Colder weather does not really return until Friday, when Chicago's daily high temperature will only reach 44 degrees.
- Sunday: High 63, Low 47
- Monday: High 63, Low 47
- Tuesday: High 57, Low 48
- Wednesday: High 57, Low 52
- Thursday: High 55, Low 40 with rain possible
- Friday: High 44, Low 32
