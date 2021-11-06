Warm weather in Chicago area to continue, followed by rain and 40 degree highs and maybe even snow

How gorgeous is this weather for November in Chicago?

The high temperatures on Sunday and Monday in Chicago and the suburbs will continue to be in the 60's.

Colder weather does not really return until Friday, when Chicago's daily high temperature will only reach 44 degrees.

Sunday: High 63, Low 47

Monday: High 63, Low 47

Tuesday: High 57, Low 48

Wednesday: High 57, Low 52

Thursday: High 55, Low 40 with rain possible

Friday: High 44, Low 32