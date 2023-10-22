Week in Review: Boy killed in hate crime • Alderman targets street takeovers • risky social media challenge

A 6-year-old boy and his mother were attacked over their Muslim faith in a Chicago suburb, resulting in the boy's death; an alderman is calling for a new approach to thwart 'street takeovers; and a viral social media trend is landing teens in custody.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. 6-year-old boy killed, mother seriously wounded in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say: A 6-year-old boy was killed, and his mother seriously wounded after they were both stabbed more than a dozen times due to their Muslim faith on Oct. 14 in a Chicago suburb.

2. After latest ‘street takeover’ on Lower Wacker, alderman says it’s time to hold parents responsible: A series of City Council crackdowns have failed to stop drag racers and drifters from driving in circles and figure-eights on Lower Wacker Drive amid a crowd of spectators and posting video of their stunt driving on social media. Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) says it’s time to try something different.

3. 'Kool-Aid Man Challenge' leads to arrest of 4 juveniles in northwest Indiana: The dangerous, viral social media trend the "Kool-Aid Man Challenge" has struck again in northwest Indiana, as four juveniles were taken into custody on Oct. 15.

4. Court documents reveal new information about murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy: The heinous murder of a 6-year-old boy is making headlines around the world as an alleged hate crime tied to the unrest in the Middle East. Since the attack over the weekend, the Chicago-area community has been mourning.

5. Family mourns brother found shot to death after apparently witnessing University Village car break-in: A Pilsen family is devastated and searching for answers after their brother was shot and killed last weekend in University Village.

6. Illinois homebuyers must earn this much to afford a typical home: Buying a home in the U.S. is becoming more and more of an unattainable dream for most Americans as sky-high mortgage rates and home prices continue to rise. When it comes to Illinois, how much money a person has to earn to afford a home is not as jaw-dropping as other states.

7. Deerfield man allegedly rakes in $90,450 using wife's inside information for stock gains: A Deerfield man is accused of using insider information obtained from his spouse to purchase options in a biotech company’s stock before it was acquired by a large pharmaceutical company, prosecutors said Wednesday.

8. Illinois provides $9,000 in rental assistance to migrants seeking temporary housing: Currently, the state is funding temporary housing, including rented apartments and homes for migrants. The state is providing up to $9,000 in rental assistance over a 6-month period, which includes assistance with moving in and a starter kit to furnish the apartment.

9. Chicago suburb withdraws grant request for migrant housing amid controversy: Joliet Township has announced it will no longer ask for a grant to house migrants. This comes after an explosive meeting earlier this week when residents claimed township officials were trying to sneak through an $8.6 million grant deal.

10. Migrants speak out as they eagerly await shelter placement in Chicago: It can be a long and treacherous journey for asylum seekers to get to the United States, but for many migrants that risk is outweighed by hope. Still, there are hurdles they must overcome in Chicago – and that begins with shelter.