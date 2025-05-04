Fan falls during Cubs game • Singer killed in house fire • Des Plaines investigation

A man fell from a 21-foot wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during a baseball game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night; Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, best known for the 1995 pop hit "I Kissed a Girl," was killed early Thursday in a house fire; and new details are emerging amid a puzzling investigation in the northwest suburbs.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Fan falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Cubs-Pirates game

A man fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer Jill Sobule dies in Minnesota house fire

Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule — best known for the 1995 pop hit "I Kissed a Girl" — was killed early Thursday in a house fire in Woodbury, roughly 20 miles east of Minneapolis, her representative confirmed to multiple outlets, including Variety, Rolling Stone, and TMZ. She was 66.

New details emerge as suburban police dig in backyard of home

As questions continue to swirl over a puzzling investigation in the northwestern suburb of Des Plaines, new details are emerging about the criminal past of a man who recently lived in the home.

Woman sues American Airlines after alleged sexual assault on overnight flight

A California woman is suing American Airlines, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger on an overnight flight — and that the airline knowingly allowed the passenger, a previously reported offender, to fly again.

Brown University student who angered non-faculty employees for DOGE-like email faces punishment

Sophomore Alex Shieh created database to identify three particular types of school positions: ‘DEI jobs, redundant jobs, and bulls--t jobs.’

Grading all 8 picks of the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Class

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. How did the Bears do? Here's how we grade all eight of the Chicago Bears' selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

‘Operation Family Secrets’: Inside the FBI takedown that shattered the Chicago Outfit

Twenty years ago this month, the federal government filed charges against more than a dozen top leaders of the Chicago Outfit, involving nearly two dozen murders that had gone unsolved for decades. They called the case "Operation Family Secrets."

Rolling Meadows police sergeant relieved of duties after road rage shooting

A Rolling Meadows police sergeant was arrested after shooting a gun during a road rage incident in Elgin last week.

Illinois winners of $394M Mega Millions jackpot come forward

The winners of the $349 million Mega Millions jackpot from the March 25 drawing have officially stepped forward, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Two women killed, infant critically injured in Winnetka crash

Two female pedestrians were killed and an infant was critically injured when a car struck them Friday evening in north suburban Winnetka, authorities said.

