Wounded Chicago cop's release from hospital delayed after feeling lightheaded

There was a delay Tuesday in the release of a Chicago police officer from the hospital.

The officer was shot on Sunday — the third law enforcement official shot this past week.

The officer was supposed to be released from the University of Chicago Medical Center around 2 p.m., but around 3 p.m. it was announced that the officer was feeling lightheaded and that a few more tests needed to be done.

Still, there was a massive turnout — including Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was shot in the head last week in a different shooting.

She was just released from the hospital Monday, but was at the hospital Tuesday in support of her fellow wounded officer — along with dozens of other officers who lined up outside the hospital doors to wish the wounded cop well.

A mugshot from 2019 shows the shooting suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jerome Halsey. He’s facing murder charges after police say he fired at the officer Sunday afternoon at 69th and Sangamon in Englewood.

Halsey is accused of firing at three uniformed officers during a traffic stop. They fired back, striking him several times.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara says he talked to the officer a couple of times since being shot in the side and arm two days ago.

"I know Officer Moreno wanted to go home really bad today, but apparently when he was getting ready to leave, he felt a little lightheaded. He hadn't eaten all day. So they're gonna get him some more food. Do a couple more tests just to make sure. He may be let out later today or probably more likely tomorrow. And we'll convene and do this all again. Better safe than sorry," Catanzara said.