Tributes pile up for Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg

The Ryne Sandberg statue outside Wrigley Field was adorned with flowers, teddy bears and baseballs one day after the Cubs icon's passing.

The Hall of Fame second baseman died Monday at the age of 65 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

What they're saying:

Local sculptor Lou Cella, who created Sandberg’s statue, described the moment as bittersweet.

"I know that there's going to be a pile of flowers and other mementos of affection there in the next couple of days, and that's how you'd expect it to be for somebody like Ryne," Cella said. "You're going to hear over and over throughout the day, 'don't meet your heroes, they'll let you down.' And then you're going hear them follow up with, 'not with this man, he didn't let anybody down.'"

Born in Spokane, Washington, Sandberg played 15 seasons for the Cubs, becoming a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, and the 1984 National League MVP. Best remembered for "The Sandberg Game" in June 1984, when he hit two late-inning home runs to lead the Cubs past St. Louis.

David Kaplan, host of ESPN 1000, was at the game and reflected on when Sandberg stole the national spotlight.

"It's just such a sad morning to wake up and realize one of our heroes is gone at such a young age. He was such a good person. Hall of fame in every way, on the field and 10 times that as a man, a father, a husband," Kaplan said.

Sandberg retired in 1997 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. His number 23 was retired by the Cubs, placing him among franchise legends like Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo.

Sandberg publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in January 2023, and though briefly declared cancer-free, revealed in December that it had returned and spread to other organs. He is survived by his wife Margaret, five children and 11 grandchildren.

"Unshakable positive outlook"

What they're saying:

Cubs and MLB executives spoke to Sandberg's legacy following his death.

"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts on behalf of his family and the Chicago Cubs organization. "His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather."

"Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic."

"When you examine the offense and defense, you’ll find some years where he was the best player you’ve ever seen in your life," former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace said.

"Ryne Sandberg had a relentless work ethic and an unshakable positive outlook," Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark said. "With it, he inspired all those who knew him."

At Wrigley Field, Sandberg’s statue became a gathering place for fans Tuesday, with many wearing his iconic number 23 jersey and remembering a player whose legacy, they say, extended far beyond the diamond.