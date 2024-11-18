Northwestern unveils inside look of new Ryan Field coming 2026

The Brief Northwestern University has released renderings of its new $850 million Ryan Field, scheduled to open in 2026. The stadium is designed to be a year-round community asset, hosting football games, concerts, youth sports, and other events. The new stadium will offer improved sightlines, amenities, and accessibility for fans, elevating the college football experience.



Northwestern University revealed renderings inside the new Ryan Field, set to open in 2026.

The $850 million stadium, funded primarily by the Ryan Family, will serve as a year-round community asset. A YouTube video posted Monday morning by Northwestern Athletics shows a complete look at the 35,000-seat stadium.

The new Ryan Field aims to elevate the college football experience, offering improved sightlines, enhanced fan amenities, and increased accessibility. It will also host a variety of events, including concerts, youth sports championships, and community gatherings, according to Northwestern Athletics.

"With the new Ryan Field, we are introducing a bold new vision for the future of college sports," said Pat Ryan Jr. "This stadium is not just a world-class football stadium; it's for our students, student-athletes, fans, alumni, and the Northwestern and Evanston communities."

Northwestern reveals 3D renderings of the new Ryan Field | Photo courtesy of Northwestern Athletics

The project is expected to have a significant economic impact on the Chicago area, creating jobs and generating revenue. Additionally, the Ryan Foundation is investing in workforce development programs for Evanston residents.

The 100-year-old stadium was demolished in January, creating a snag for this year's football season. The Wildcats have been playing their home games at various locations in the Chicago area during the construction period.

For more photos and videos of the new Ryan Field project visit Ryan Sports.