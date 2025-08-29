Tasting Chicago: City food scene blends history, flavor and innovation

The Brief Sylvia Perez takes viewers on a tour of Chicago’s diverse food culture, from rare teas in Ravenswood to classic cobblers in Bronzeville. She uncovers the history behind iconic local favorites like Vienna Beef hot dogs and the Atomic Cake. The episode blends tradition, nostalgia and culinary creativity to show how Chicago’s food scene continues to thrive



Chicago’s food scene is as rich and layered as the city itself, and Sylvia Perez takes viewers on a journey to explore it all in her latest episode of Tasting Chicago.

Local perspective:

From sipping exotic teas at Rare Tea Cellar in Ravenswood to tasting the nostalgic Atomic Cake on the South Side, the tour highlights the traditions and innovations that define the city’s kitchens.

Along the way, she showcases iconic staples like Vienna Beef hot dogs, entrepreneurial dreams at Mariano’s "We Love Local" competition, and community-driven flavors at Classic Cobbler in Bronzeville, celebrating the tastes that make Chicago unforgettable.

Rare Tea Cellar (Ravenswood)

Address: 3701 N. Ravenswood Ave.

We begin at Rare Tea Cellar, where the world of rare teas meets bold innovation. Rare Tea Cellar is hidden in a quiet Ravenswood warehouse where exotic ingredients are used not only for tea but cocktails, foods and so much more. The owner, Rodrick Markus, travels the world to find the most interesting ingredients and supplies top chefs, hotels, restaurants and mixologists all over the world.

His teas sell anywhere from $30 a pound to a quarter of a million dollars. We'll explain why. And he introduces us to what could soon become one of the hottest items on bar menus, called finger limes.

Sylvia explores the art of blending and the global reach of this Chicago-based gem.

History of the Chicago Atomic Cake

Next, we head to the South Side to uncover the sweet, nostalgic story behind the Atomic Cake. It's a towering dessert layered with banana, chocolate, and strawberry that's been a staple of South Side celebrations for decades. Invented right here in Chicago during the atomic age. Now, a British steakhouse, Hawksmoor, is taking this Chicago tradition and putting a new spin on it.

Vienna Beef: Iconic Chicago

Address: 3847 S. Morgan St.

There's nothing more Chicago than Vienna Beef. The history is rich in the culture of Chicago's ethnically diverse neighborhoods and dates all the way back to the World's Fair/Columbian Exposition of 1893. It's still a family-owned business. We visit the warehouse, talk to employees that have been there for decades learn about the ingredients involved and why you NEVER EVER put ketchup on a Chicago-style dog.

Mariano's Local Vendors

Then, it's off to Mariano's Supermarket where we get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the "We Love Local" competition. It's a Shark Tank-style showdown where passionate local vendors pitch their products for a chance to land on store shelves.

Everything from Bloody Marys to baby food products being pushed by local moms and Michelin-star chefs who are all fighting for shelf space. Sylvia goes behind the scenes to spotlight the entrepreneurial spirit fueling Chicago's food future.

Classic Cobbler (Bronzeville)

Address: 3453 S. Prairie Ave.

Finally, we visit Classic Cobbler in Bronzeville, a viral sensation serving up soul-warming cobblers and pies. Sylvia visits the spot thanks to her co-anchor Fox 32's Brian Jackson who says it's the best place in Chicago for pie. We'll meet the family behind the flavors and learn how tradition and community come together in every bite.

From rare teas to iconic hot dogs and cakes, this episode celebrates the layers of legacy that make Chicago's food scene truly unforgettable.

What you can do:

Want to be featured on a future episode? Send us a 30-to 60-second video telling us why we should check out your favorite restaurant, bar or hidden gem. Email your submission to TastingChicago@fox.com — and we just might show up with a camera crew!

About the show:

Tasting Chicago takes you on a delicious half hour tour of the city’s food scene. Join Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez as she drops into Chicago’s hottest restaurants, neighborhood classics, and buzzy cocktail spots.