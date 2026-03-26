Chicago weather: Live updates as severe storms, strong winds move through area

The Brief Severe storms are expected across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana, with the greatest risk later in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong winds are the main concerns, while the tornado threat is lower than the March 10 outbreak, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. A powerful cold front will bring rapidly falling temperatures, followed by quieter, drier weather heading into the weekend.



Severe storms are expected to move through the Chicago area and northwest Indiana on Thursday, bringing the potential for strong winds and a sharp drop in temperatures as a powerful cold front pushes through.

Follow along below for live, real-time updates from FOX Chicago Weather throughout the afternoon and evening as conditions change and storms develop across the area.

Live Weather Updates

4:37 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hammond IN, Gary IN and Tinley Park IL until 5:15 p.m.

3:22 p.m.: Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport until 5:15 p.m.

4:16 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa until 11 p.m.

Scattered storms have developed this afternoon and will continue into the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect for areas along and south of I-80 until 11 p.m. this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the far southern sections of Chicagoland at a level 3 Enhanced Risk, which is where we could see the strongest storms today.

Any strong to severe storms that develop this afternoon or evening will have the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts, but areas near and south of the Kankakee River Valley will need to stay vigilant for isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather threat should end by 10 or 11 PM in Chicagoland.

What To Expect:

Severe weather is expected to impact the Chicago area and northwest Indiana today, with the main window for storms developing between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

FOX 32 Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls says the overall risk for severe storms has shifted slightly south, with the Level 3 "enhanced risk" area now mainly south of I-80.

Dark clouds cover the city ahead of a rainfall in Chicago, Illinois. (Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A few isolated storms have already begun to develop late this morning into the early afternoon, mainly south of I-88, with reports of lightning and small hail. Storm activity is expected to ramp up through the mid-afternoon, with the greatest chance for severe weather between roughly 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to FOX 32 Chicago Weather.

The primary threat will be large, damaging hail, along with the potential for strong wind gusts. The tornado threat is considered much lower than the March 10 storms, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, though a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially south of I-80. There is also a risk for localized flooding in southern areas.

On March 10, at least four tornadoes touched down across parts of Illinois and Indiana, killing three people and injuring others. An EF-3 tornado with winds near 150 mph caused significant damage in parts of northwest Indiana, while the same storm system also produced extremely large hail across the region.

Temperatures are already beginning to drop late this morning into the afternoon as a powerful cold front moves through the region. That colder air will continue to move in through the evening, with temperatures falling into the 40s by tonight.

The National Weather Service says temperatures could fall as much as 25 degrees in a short period, creating a sharp contrast across the area throughout the day.

What's next:

Looking ahead, lows tonight will drop to around 30 degrees, with Friday staying chilly in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

A gradual warm-up is expected this weekend, with highs near 50 on Saturday and into the low 60s by Sunday, followed by near 70 degrees by Monday before rain chances return early next week.