Tornados possible in Chicago area Saturday night after morning tornadoes in Naperville, Crest Hill, Joliet

There could be more brief tornadoes across the Chicago area on Saturday night, after a tornado touched down in Naperville on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said that thunderstorms heading across Northern Illinois Saturday evening have "the potential to deliver all severe hazards to the region, including damaging straight line winds and a few brief tornadoes."

The storm will reach the Rockford area around 7 p.m. and get to the Chicago area around 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The additional rain could cause more flash flooding, since it will not take much extra rain to flood areas that were pounded by rain early Saturday.

The tornado in Naperville touched down near a shopping plaza on the northeast corner of Rt. 59 & 95th Street. It knocked down trees and caused minor roof damage.