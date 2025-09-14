Charlie Kirk killed • Fatal ICE shooting • Feds raid vape distributor

Charlie Kirk, the conservative firebrand and founder of Turning Point USA, died after he was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday; a suspect was fatally shot by an ICE officer Friday in Franklin Park; and federal agents carried out a raid at a suburban facility that distributes vaping products.

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist, shot and killed in Utah

Charlie Kirk, the conservative firebrand and founder of Turning Point USA, has died after he was shot while speaking at a Utah Valley University event in Orem, Utah.

Girlfriend, stepdaughter of suspect killed by ICE officer in Chicago area speak out

A suspect was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Friday morning in west suburban Franklin Park, officials said. According to ICE, officers were conducting "targeted law enforcement activity" and stopped a vehicle at 25th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Feds raid suburban Chicago vape distributor

Federal agents carried out a raid Wednesday morning at a suburban Chicago facility that distributes vaping products. A FOX 32 crew observed U.S. Marshals and other federal agents entering and exiting Midwest Distribution/Midwest Goods, Inc. on Foster Avenue in Bensenville.

Messages found on suspect Tyler Robinson's bullet casings: What they said

Bullet casings left behind by Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, had messages engraved on them, Utah's governor said Friday. Authorities announced Robinson’s arrest at a news conference Friday morning, less than 48 hours after Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an event on campus.

Elgin man, 22, killed in I-55 crash in Will County, ISP says

A crash on I-55 in Will County early Sunday morning left one man dead, another person injured, and all southbound lanes closed for multiple hours.

ICE arrests 'worst of the worst' in Chicago during Operation Midway Blitz

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested at least 13 people in Chicago as part of Operation Midway Blitz, a new enforcement effort aimed at undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

Chicago Louis Vuitton smash-and-grab burglary leads to deadly Mag Mile crash

A smash-and-grab burglary at a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile ended in a deadly crash early Thursday morning and several suspects in custody.

6 men charged after $170K Rolex store smash-and-grab in downtown Chicago

Six men have been charged following a daytime smash-and-grab robbery at a Rolex boutique in downtown Chicago on Friday, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Woman fatally shot in face during South Side fight, police say

A 31-year-old woman was killed Monday morning after police say she was shot in the face during a fight with someone she knew in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

Chicago, more suburbs issue warnings about possible ICE activity

Chicago and its suburbs are rolling out new resources and warnings for residents after signals from the Trump administration about ramped-up federal immigration enforcement in the area.

