CPD officer laid to rest • Meta can read DMs • Officer's gun stolen at school

A Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty was mourned during services; Instagram is removing a privacy feature that previously prevented the company from reading users’ direct messages; and two people have been charged after a school resource officer’s gun was stolen in northwest suburbs.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew funeral: City mourns loss of CPD veteran

Chicago police officer John Bartholomew was laid to rest last week, nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed in the line of duty. Bartholomew had served with CPD for 10 years and is survived by his wife and three children.

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Meta can read your Instagram DMs. One step could protect you.

Instagram is removing a privacy feature on May 8 that previously prevented the company from reading users’ direct messages, raising questions about what happens to old encrypted chats and why the timing aligns with a federal law targeting digital exploitation that takes full effect in 12 days.

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Son guns down father inside suburban Chicago home: police

A son allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Officers took the suspect into custody, later identified as the victim's son, 18-year-old Sami Mdanat, near the scene of the shooting.

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Sami Mdanat | Oak Lawn police

2 charged after officer's gun stolen at suburban Chicago school, police say

Two people have been charged after a school resource officer’s service weapon was stolen in Chicago’s northwest suburbs. The incident led to canceled classes Tuesday, and the weapon has not been recovered.

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Woman killed, 2 wounded in daylight shooting on Chicago’s South Side, police say

A 26-year-old woman was killed and two males — ages 18 and 16 — are hospitalized after a daylight shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said. Chicago police said the victims were traveling in a vehicle when two suspects on a motorcycle pulled alongside and opened fire.

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