Daycare arrest • Melatonin warning • Deadly amount of fentanyl

A preliminary study suggests melatonin, a popular sleep aid, could have negative effects on heart health; a Naperville man was allegedly caught with about 1,000 fentanyl tablets mailed to his home; and a popular UFO-reporting app reportedly recorded tens of thousands of mysterious underwater objects up and down the U.S. coastlines.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Melatonin linked with higher heart failure rate in preliminary study

A preliminary study suggests a popular sleep aid could have negative effects on heart health, the American Heart Association said this week.

Naperville man accused of having fentanyl, 'enough to kill entire cities'

A Naperville man will remain behind bars for now after he was allegedly caught with about 1,000 fentanyl tablets mailed to his home from California. A DuPage County judge ordered the suspect, Ahmad Dinah, 30, to remain in jail as he awaits trial.

Ahmad Dinah

Thousands of UFOs spotted off US coastlines raise new national security fears: expert

A popular UFO-reporting app has been making waves after reportedly recording tens of thousands of mysterious underwater objects up and down the United States’ coastlines, raising eyebrows and leaving experts with more questions than answers regarding their origin.

Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording nude videos of over 180 patients: officials

An Illinois chiropractor faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors said he secretly recorded nude videos of more than 180 patients — including children — inside his Batavia office.

Football player says racist comments from teammates forced him to quit Aurora University

An 18-year-old football player said racist comments from teammates made him quit Aurora University. Brook Williams said the harassment began only a few weeks after the semester started.

Cook County woman charged after rifles found in SUV during traffic stop

A Skokie woman faces weapons charges after authorities say they found two rifles in her SUV during a traffic stop last week in Maine Township.

Mary Zeia

Aurora man found guilty in 2022 deadly shooting

An Aurora man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2022 shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the western suburb.

Samuel Garcia

Dr. Oz jumps in as drug exec collapses during Oval Office press conference

A press conference was interrupted on Thursday when a drug executive fainted in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump was announcing a deal with drugmakers to lower the cost of obesity drugs.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz and other help a guest who passed out during an event where Trump made a statement on lowering Expand

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

ByHeart baby formula has been recalled, after the product was linked to two suspected cases of botulism in Illinois infants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Macy’s on State Street honors Marshall Field’s legacy with renamed Walnut Room, themed holiday displays

Macy's on State Street is paying homage to its historic legacy by renaming the Walnut Room and decorating the Great Tree and windows after Marshall Field's.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 01: A view of the Great Tree on display during Macy's State Street Holiday Celebrations Opening at Macy's State Street on November 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Macy's) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Macy's) Expand



