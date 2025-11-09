Expand / Collapse search

Daycare arrest • Melatonin warning • Deadly amount of fentanyl

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 9, 2025 8:16am CST
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
ICE arrest at daycare, Aurora racism claim & UFO discoveries | Week in Review

ICE arrest at daycare, Aurora racism claim & UFO discoveries | Week in Review

This week on "Week in Review:" from an ICE arrest inside a daycare and a UPS plane crash to claims of racism at Aurora University and the Bears’ wild win in Cincinnati. Plus, the Broadview detention lawsuit, UFO discoveries, the Supermoon over Chicago, and holiday traditions taking shape across the city.

CHICAGO - A preliminary study suggests melatonin, a popular sleep aid, could have negative effects on heart health; a Naperville man was allegedly caught with about 1,000 fentanyl tablets mailed to his home; and a popular UFO-reporting app reportedly recorded tens of thousands of mysterious underwater objects up and down the U.S. coastlines.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Melatonin linked with higher heart failure rate in preliminary study

A preliminary study suggests a popular sleep aid could have negative effects on heart health, the American Heart Association said this week. 

FULL STORY

New study links long-term melatonin use to higher risk of heart failure

New study links long-term melatonin use to higher risk of heart failure

A new study finds adults who use melatonin for a year or more may face a sharply increased risk of heart failure. Sleep specialist Dr. Kelly Gill explains what this means and whether it’s time to reconsider the popular sleep aid.

Naperville man accused of having fentanyl, 'enough to kill entire cities'

A Naperville man will remain behind bars for now after he was allegedly caught with about 1,000 fentanyl tablets mailed to his home from California. A DuPage County judge ordered the suspect, Ahmad Dinah, 30, to remain in jail as he awaits trial.

FULL STORY

Ahmad Dinah

Thousands of UFOs spotted off US coastlines raise new national security fears: expert

A popular UFO-reporting app has been making waves after reportedly recording tens of thousands of mysterious underwater objects up and down the United States’ coastlines, raising eyebrows and leaving experts with more questions than answers regarding their origin.

FULL STORY

Thousands of UFOs spotted off US coastlines | ChicagoLIVE

Thousands of UFOs spotted off US coastlines | ChicagoLIVE

A popular UFO-reporting app is making headlines after recording tens of thousands of mysterious underwater and aerial sightings along the U.S. coasts. The organization Enigma, which maintains the world’s largest database of UFO reports, has logged more than 30,000 cases since launching in 2022 — raising new questions about what’s happening beneath and above our skies.

Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording nude videos of over 180 patients: officials

An Illinois chiropractor faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors said he secretly recorded nude videos of more than 180 patients — including children — inside his Batavia office.

FULL STORY

Batavia chiropractor charged with secretly recording nude videos

Batavia chiropractor charged with secretly recording nude videos

A Batavia chiropractor is accused of secretly recording his own patients.

Football player says racist comments from teammates forced him to quit Aurora University

An 18-year-old football player said racist comments from teammates made him quit Aurora University. Brook Williams said the harassment began only a few weeks after the semester started.

FULL STORY

Suburban football player says racist comments from teammates forced him to quit Aurora University

Suburban football player says racist comments from teammates forced him to quit Aurora University

An 18-year-old football player said racist comments from teammates made him quit Aurora University.

Cook County woman charged after rifles found in SUV during traffic stop

A Skokie woman faces weapons charges after authorities say they found two rifles in her SUV during a traffic stop last week in Maine Township.

FULL STORY

Mary Zeia

Aurora man found guilty in 2022 deadly shooting

An Aurora man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2022 shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the western suburb.

FULL STORY

Samuel Garcia

Dr. Oz jumps in as drug exec collapses during Oval Office press conference

A press conference was interrupted on Thursday when a drug executive fainted in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump was announcing a deal with drugmakers to lower the cost of obesity drugs.

FULL STORY

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Administrator for the Centers for Medicare &amp; Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz and other help a guest who passed out during an event where Trump made a statement on lowering

Expand

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

ByHeart baby formula has been recalled, after the product was linked to two suspected cases of botulism in Illinois infants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

FULL STORY

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

ByHeart baby formula has been recalled, after the product was linked to two suspected cases of botulism in Illinois infants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Macy’s on State Street honors Marshall Field’s legacy with renamed Walnut Room, themed holiday displays

Macy's on State Street is paying homage to its historic legacy by renaming the Walnut Room and decorating the Great Tree and windows after Marshall Field's.

FULL STORY

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 01: A view of the Great Tree on display during Macy's State Street Holiday Celebrations Opening at Macy's State Street on November 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Macy's) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Macy's)

Expand


 

Week In ReviewChicago