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House explosion • Deputy shot • Chicago-area dentist accused

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  May 24, 2026 9:37 AM CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Bears stadium fight, rat infestation and dentist controversy | Week in Review

Bears stadium fight, rat infestation and dentist controversy | Week in Review

This week on "Week in Review," we cover a restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint, a doggy daycare owner accused of animal torture, a dentist accused of leaving patients without permanent teeth and a suburban rat infestation blamed on one home. We also break down the growing Bears stadium debate, Lake Michigan water concerns tied to data centers, Cubs struggles, Suenos Music Festival, Chicago’s Korea Town history and more.

CHICAGO - A suburban house explosion left one person dead and two others injured; an Indiana deputy was shot and seriously injured while taking a suspect to a hospital on Friday; and a Chicago-area dentist was accused of leaving a patient without permanent teeth.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago suburb house explosion: 1 killed, 2 others injured

A house explosion in a Chicago suburb Sunday night left one person dead, injured two others and damaged nearby homes, authorities said. Officials said one person was killed in the explosion. Two other people were hurt, including one who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

FULL STORY

Chicago suburb house explosion: Neighbors react after person killed

Chicago suburb house explosion: Neighbors react after person killed

One person was killed and two others were hurt after a house explosion in a Chicago suburb Sunday night, officials said.

Indiana sheriff's deputy shot in ER at Franciscan Hospital; suspect in custody

An Indiana sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect was taken into custody Friday morning at Fransciscan Hospital in northwest Indiana. Deputy Jon Samuelson, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years, was first taken from the hospital and later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for emergency treatment. Authorities said he remains in critical condition.

FULL STORY

Indiana sheriff's deputy shot in ER; suspect in custody

Indiana sheriff's deputy shot in ER; suspect in custody

 A La Porte County Sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after someone shot him at a hospital.

High-speed police chase through Chicago suburbs ends in arrest

A Des Plaines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through west-suburban streets over the weekend has been ordered held in custody pending trial.

FULL STORY

Anthony Miller | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

Chicago-area dentist accused of leaving patients without permanent teeth: 'I used Gorilla Glue'

After surviving domestic violence and cancer, Jenny believed she was finally getting her life back. The Illinois mother says she turned to a suburban implant dentist in Chicago’s western suburbs hoping full-mouth reconstruction would restore more than her teeth. She wanted to eat without pain. Speak clearly. Smile again.

FULL STORY

Chicago-area dentist accused of leaving patients without permanent teeth: 'I used Gorilla Glue'

Chicago-area dentist accused of leaving patients without permanent teeth: 'I used Gorilla Glue'

Jenny, a domestic violence and cancer survivor, says she paid up to $40,000 to implant dentist Dr. Paul Petrungaro for full-mouth reconstruction but was left with years of painful temporary dentures and unfinished treatment.

Family demands justice after former basketball player killed in Dolton shooting

The family of former professional basketball player Khapri Alston is demanding answers after the 31-year-old was shot and killed in Dolton Thursday night. Police say the father of two was shot near East 115th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive.

FULL STORY

Former basketball player dead after Dolton shooting

Former basketball player dead after Dolton shooting

A family is demanding answers after someone shot and killed former pro basketball player Khapri Alston. This happened at a lounge in Dolton.

Week In ReviewChicago