House explosion • Deputy shot • Chicago-area dentist accused

A suburban house explosion left one person dead and two others injured; an Indiana deputy was shot and seriously injured while taking a suspect to a hospital on Friday; and a Chicago-area dentist was accused of leaving a patient without permanent teeth.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago suburb house explosion: 1 killed, 2 others injured

A house explosion in a Chicago suburb Sunday night left one person dead, injured two others and damaged nearby homes, authorities said. Officials said one person was killed in the explosion. Two other people were hurt, including one who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

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Indiana sheriff's deputy shot in ER at Franciscan Hospital; suspect in custody

An Indiana sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect was taken into custody Friday morning at Fransciscan Hospital in northwest Indiana. Deputy Jon Samuelson, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years, was first taken from the hospital and later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for emergency treatment. Authorities said he remains in critical condition.

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High-speed police chase through Chicago suburbs ends in arrest

A Des Plaines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through west-suburban streets over the weekend has been ordered held in custody pending trial.

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Anthony Miller | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

Chicago-area dentist accused of leaving patients without permanent teeth: 'I used Gorilla Glue'

After surviving domestic violence and cancer, Jenny believed she was finally getting her life back. The Illinois mother says she turned to a suburban implant dentist in Chicago’s western suburbs hoping full-mouth reconstruction would restore more than her teeth. She wanted to eat without pain. Speak clearly. Smile again.

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Family demands justice after former basketball player killed in Dolton shooting

The family of former professional basketball player Khapri Alston is demanding answers after the 31-year-old was shot and killed in Dolton Thursday night. Police say the father of two was shot near East 115th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive.

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