ICE protests • Assistant principal killed • Aurora school board controversy

Protests against ICE at a suburban facility turned heated on Friday with tear gas and multiple arrests; an assistant principal at a Berwyn middle school was among three people who were shot and killed near the campus on Wednesday; and some Black leaders in Aurora are calling for the resignation of a school board member over her past comments about Black students.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

ICE protesters clash with federal agents outside suburban Chicago facility

Federal agents shot pepper ball guns and deployed tear gas on a crowd of protesters gathered outside the Broadview ICE processing center Friday.

Assistant principal among 3 killed in shooting outside Berwyn middle school

An assistant principal at a Berwyn middle school was one of three people killed in a shooting near the campus Tuesday afternoon. Bewyn North School District 98 announced Wednesday morning that Nerissa Lee, an assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School, was killed in the shooting.

Black Aurora leaders call for board member’s resignation over alleged remarks

Some Black leaders in Aurora are calling for the resignation of school board member Mayra Reyes over her past comments about Black students in the district.

Family speaks out after Chicago mom, two children found dead in Lake Michigan

Just days after the bodies of a Chicago woman and her two young children were recovered from Lake Michigan, a family member who reached out to Fox 32 is setting the record straight.

Texas Tech student expelled after video showing Charlie Kirk rant on campus

An 18-year-old Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled at the university after a video appearing to show her mocking the death of Charlie Kirk went viral.

Camryn Giselle Booker

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air the show.

COPA releases video of shootout involving off-duty Chicago officer

The Chicago police oversight agency has released video showing a shootout between an off-duty officer and a group of people last month on the Southwest Side.

Commuter caught crawling under stopped Metra train in Chicago suburb, video shows

Police in a Chicago suburb are warning commuters about rail safety after video captured a person crawling underneath a stopped Metra train.

Border Patrol launches Operation At Large in Chicago: 'We've arrived'

Border patrol agents came to Chicago Tuesday morning to start "Operation At Large," targeting undocumented immigrants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection commander Gregory Bovino announced their arrival in the city with a half-minute-long video posted to X, showing agents and vehicles on city streets.

Teen dies after e-bike collides with pickup in Arlington Heights

A 16-year-old boy died Monday evening after the e-bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck in Arlington Heights, police said.

