New Illinois laws • FBI fugitive search • Highway shoulder crackdown

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  December 14, 2025 8:06am CST
Week In Review
Lawsuit filed after CPD officer's death • CTA ultimatum for federal funds | Week in Review

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

CHICAGO - We have a breakdown of several new major state laws go into effect on Jan. 1; the FBI is looking for a fugitive and offering big money for a man known as "Bird;" and Cook County is cracking down on illegal shoulder driving.

New Illinois laws taking effect in 2026 you'll want to know about

As 2026 approaches, several new Illinois laws are slated to take effect on Jan. 1 that could impact your daily life more than you know. 

FBI Chicago offers $10K reward as search intensifies for fugitive known as 'Bird'

FBI Chicago is on the hunt for the "Bird." He's one of several fugitives on the division's most wanted list. FOX 32’s Dane Placko explains why they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Chicago-area man wanted by FBI in 'incredibly violent' carjacking spree

FBI Chicago is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive known as “Bird."

Chicago man with concealed carry license shoots teen who broke into his car, police say

A teen was hospitalized after a man with a concealed carry license opened fire when he found two people inside his vehicle on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

Chicago man with concealed carry shoots teen who broke into his car: police

A Chicago concealed carry holder says he opened fire after spotting two people in his car.

Shoulder crackdown: Cook County Sheriff launches high-tech sting on dangerous drivers

Cook County is cracking down on illegal shoulder driving with an $11 million surveillance helicopter capable of spotting violators from hundreds of feet up, already helping issue hundreds of citations since the operation began.

Cook County cracks down on shoulder drivers with new helicopter enforcement

The sheriff’s office is using a high-tech helicopter initiative to spot and penalize drivers who misuse the emergency shoulder, aiming to keep expressways safer and traffic moving.

Five arrested after drone captures Chicago railyard burglary, sheriff's office says

Five people are facing charges after a drone spotted them burglarizing a cargo container at a Chicago railyard, authorities said.

Five suspects charged in railyard theft

Now to a case caught on camera, four people are facing felony charges after a railyard theft.

Video shows truck hitting woman twice in Chicago crosswalk

A 67-year-old woman was struck and run over twice by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side late last week — despite having the right of way, Chicago police said.

Video shows truck hitting woman twice in Chicago crosswalk

A 67-year-old woman was struck and run over twice by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side late last week — despite having the right of way, Chicago police said.

Grammy-nominated musician killed; Driver with 100+ arrests charged

A Grammy-nominated musician was struck and killed in Rhode Island by a suspected driver, whom police said had over 100 prior arrests. 

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Logan Square car crash

A 31-year-old woman was killed early Monday after a car crashed into a semi-truck in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Woman dies in Logan Square car crash

A car crash early Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood left one woman dead and another injured.

Infant’s remains found buried in beer box in Chicago suburb; 2 in custody, sheriff says

The remains of an infant were found buried Friday morning in southwest suburban Will County, leading authorities to take two people into custody, officials said.

Infant’s remains found buried in beer box in Chicago suburb; 2 in custody, sheriff says

The remains of an infant were found buried Friday morning in southwest suburban Will County, leading authorities to take two people into custody, officials said.

Recall issued for blood pressure medication over possible cholesterol drug contamination

A nationwide recall has been issued for thousands of bottles of blood-pressure medication due to the possibility of cross-contamination with another drug. 

