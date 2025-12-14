New Illinois laws • FBI fugitive search • Highway shoulder crackdown

We have a breakdown of several new major state laws go into effect on Jan. 1; the FBI is looking for a fugitive and offering big money for a man known as "Bird;" and Cook County is cracking down on illegal shoulder driving.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

New Illinois laws taking effect in 2026 you'll want to know about

As 2026 approaches, several new Illinois laws are slated to take effect on Jan. 1 that could impact your daily life more than you know.

FULL STORY

FBI Chicago offers $10K reward as search intensifies for fugitive known as 'Bird'

FBI Chicago is on the hunt for the "Bird." He's one of several fugitives on the division's most wanted list. FOX 32’s Dane Placko explains why they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

FULL STORY

Chicago man with concealed carry license shoots teen who broke into his car, police say

A teen was hospitalized after a man with a concealed carry license opened fire when he found two people inside his vehicle on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

FULL STORY

Shoulder crackdown: Cook County Sheriff launches high-tech sting on dangerous drivers

Cook County is cracking down on illegal shoulder driving with an $11 million surveillance helicopter capable of spotting violators from hundreds of feet up, already helping issue hundreds of citations since the operation began.

FULL STORY

Five arrested after drone captures Chicago railyard burglary, sheriff's office says

Five people are facing charges after a drone spotted them burglarizing a cargo container at a Chicago railyard, authorities said.

FULL STORY

Video shows truck hitting woman twice in Chicago crosswalk

A 67-year-old woman was struck and run over twice by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side late last week — despite having the right of way, Chicago police said.

FULL STORY

Grammy-nominated musician killed; Driver with 100+ arrests charged

A Grammy-nominated musician was struck and killed in Rhode Island by a suspected driver, whom police said had over 100 prior arrests.

FULL STORY

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Logan Square car crash

A 31-year-old woman was killed early Monday after a car crashed into a semi-truck in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

FULL STORY

Infant’s remains found buried in beer box in Chicago suburb; 2 in custody, sheriff says

The remains of an infant were found buried Friday morning in southwest suburban Will County, leading authorities to take two people into custody, officials said.

FULL STORY

Recall issued for blood pressure medication over possible cholesterol drug contamination

A nationwide recall has been issued for thousands of bottles of blood-pressure medication due to the possibility of cross-contamination with another drug.

FULL STORY



