Expand / Collapse search

Illinois substitute teacher had sex with student • Senior shootout • Street takeovers

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 17, 2025 8:35am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Week in Review: Trump's threat, Savannah Bananas & shingles risk for younger adults

Week in Review: Trump's threat, Savannah Bananas & shingles risk for younger adults

On this episode of "Week in Review," a water main break forces a boil order in the northern burbs, and President Trump takes aim at Chicago while discussing his plan to deploy the National Guard to D.C. Next, new details emerge about a CPS security guard charged with rape—should he have been hired in the first place? The Bears prepare for their game against the Bills, and we go on the field with the Savannah Bananas. Finally, our reporter shares a painful struggle with shingles, warning that it could happen in younger, healthy adults.

CHICAGO - A water main break in a northwest suburb led to a boil order affecting residents and Medieval Times; an Illinois substitute teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with an 11-year-old student; and a western suburb called out so-called "street takeovers."

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Boil order issued in Schaumburg after water main break

A boil order was issued Monday morning for Schaumburg after an emergency water break over the weekend.

FULL STORY

Medieval Times cancels next scheduled show due to water main break

Medieval Times cancels next scheduled show due to water main break

A boil order was issued Monday morning for a Chicago suburb after an emergency water break over the weekend.

Illinois substitute teacher had sex with 11-year-old student during 'play dates,' police say

An Illinois substitute teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with her 11-year-old student during what was described as "play dates" at her home, reports said.

FULL STORY

Senior citizen shootout: Detroit love triangle lands four in the hospital

Four men and women who live at a Detroit senior citizen apartment complex are all recovering in the hospital after a love triangle that turned into a violent shootout at the apartment building.

FULL STORY

Chicago suburb calls out 'street takeovers'

Lombard police are warning residents about organized "street takeovers" involving groups of 30 to 40 riders on e-bikes, e-scooters, dirt bikes and other motorized devices.

FULL STORY

Street takeovers reach Chicago suburb, dozens on bikes and e-scooters

Street takeovers reach Chicago suburb, dozens on bikes and e-scooters

Street takeovers are now happening in the suburbs. Lombard police say last week two groups of 30 to 40 people were riding around on e-bikes, e-scooters, dirt bikes, etc.

One year after suburban crash killed teen, parents take legal action

Almost a year after a crash in suburban Mokena killed an 18-year-old girl, a pair of lawsuits are raising new questions about what happened. The parents of 18-year-old Courtney Miller are expressing their frustration with the lack of answers about their daughter’s death. 

FULL STORY

One year after suburban crash killed teen, parents take legal action

One year after suburban crash killed teen, parents take legal action

Almost a year after a crash in suburban Mokena killed an 18-year-old girl, a pair of lawsuits are raising new questions about what happened.

New vaccine designed to help fight colorectal, pancreatic cancer shows promising results: Study

A novel vaccine designed to target one of the most common cancer-driving mutations in patients with pancreatic and colorectal cancer is showing promising results, according to a recently published study.

FULL STORY

Here's how much Social Security payments are projected to increase in 2026

Social Security recipients’ monthly checks will likely be higher next year with the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, but the increase may not cover the full effects of rising inflation, a leading senior advocacy group says. 

FULL STORY

FULL: Trump speaks on Social Security from Oval Office

FULL: Trump speaks on Social Security from Oval Office

President Donald Trump spoke Thursday from the Oval Office on Social Security.

Body found in suburban forest preserve believed to be missing Naperville woman: police

Authorities believe they have found the remains of a woman who was reported missing last month in Naperville. At 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Naperville police were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, for a report of a body found in the prairie.

FULL STORY

Body found in suburban forest preserve believed to be missing Naperville woman: police

Body found in suburban forest preserve believed to be missing Naperville woman: police

Authorities believe they have found the remains of a woman who was reported missing last month in Naperville.

Victims of AT&T data breaches could claim up to $7,500 in new $177M settlement

AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement this year after a pair of data breaches were confirmed in 2024. Here's how the millions of affected current and former account holders can file claims. 

FULL STORY

Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb wins $400K jackpot

An Illinois Lottery player in Chicago's southwest suburbs woke up Wednesday $400,000 richer. The Illinois Lottery says one ticket in Tuesday night's Lucky Day Lotto drawing matched all five numbers, 3-4-6-8-41.

FULL STORY

Week In ReviewChicago