Illinois substitute teacher had sex with student • Senior shootout • Street takeovers
CHICAGO - A water main break in a northwest suburb led to a boil order affecting residents and Medieval Times; an Illinois substitute teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with an 11-year-old student; and a western suburb called out so-called "street takeovers."
These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.
Boil order issued in Schaumburg after water main break
A boil order was issued Monday morning for Schaumburg after an emergency water break over the weekend.
Illinois substitute teacher had sex with 11-year-old student during 'play dates,' police say
An Illinois substitute teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with her 11-year-old student during what was described as "play dates" at her home, reports said.
Senior citizen shootout: Detroit love triangle lands four in the hospital
Four men and women who live at a Detroit senior citizen apartment complex are all recovering in the hospital after a love triangle that turned into a violent shootout at the apartment building.
Chicago suburb calls out 'street takeovers'
Lombard police are warning residents about organized "street takeovers" involving groups of 30 to 40 riders on e-bikes, e-scooters, dirt bikes and other motorized devices.
One year after suburban crash killed teen, parents take legal action
Almost a year after a crash in suburban Mokena killed an 18-year-old girl, a pair of lawsuits are raising new questions about what happened. The parents of 18-year-old Courtney Miller are expressing their frustration with the lack of answers about their daughter’s death.
New vaccine designed to help fight colorectal, pancreatic cancer shows promising results: Study
A novel vaccine designed to target one of the most common cancer-driving mutations in patients with pancreatic and colorectal cancer is showing promising results, according to a recently published study.
Here's how much Social Security payments are projected to increase in 2026
Social Security recipients’ monthly checks will likely be higher next year with the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, but the increase may not cover the full effects of rising inflation, a leading senior advocacy group says.
Body found in suburban forest preserve believed to be missing Naperville woman: police
Authorities believe they have found the remains of a woman who was reported missing last month in Naperville. At 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Naperville police were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, for a report of a body found in the prairie.
Victims of AT&T data breaches could claim up to $7,500 in new $177M settlement
AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement this year after a pair of data breaches were confirmed in 2024. Here's how the millions of affected current and former account holders can file claims.
Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb wins $400K jackpot
An Illinois Lottery player in Chicago's southwest suburbs woke up Wednesday $400,000 richer. The Illinois Lottery says one ticket in Tuesday night's Lucky Day Lotto drawing matched all five numbers, 3-4-6-8-41.