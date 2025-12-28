Fox Chicago's top trending stories of 2025

Over this past year, Chicago saw a sweeping immigration operation, the loss of multiple cultural and sports icons, and its fair share of breaking news events that captivated our readers and viewers.

Here is a look back at the top trending news stories of 2025 from Fox Chicago.

Fan falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Cubs-Pirates game

A man was critically hurt when he fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during a game last May between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The breaking news story was the most viewed story on Fox Chicago's website for 2025, with more than 754,000 page views as of this month.

Assistant principal among 3 killed in shooting outside Berwyn middle school

An assistant principal at a Berwyn middle school was one of three people killed in a shooting near the campus back in September. The original Fox Chicago story had more than 420,000 page views.

Suburban woman says husband detained at O'Hare airport despite longtime legal residency

A suburban woman spoke out back in June after her husband, a green card holder who had lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years, was detained at O'Hare Airport after a trip to visit family in Mexico. The original story had more than 319,000 page views.

Read Fox Chicago's coverage of Operation Midway Blitz

Chicago Bears hall of famer, longtime defensive stalwart Steve McMichael dies at 67

The Chicago Bears family lost Steve McMichael, a defensive legend and NFL Hall of Famer, who died in April after battling ALS for three years.

Chicago River search for cold case couple turns up at least 97 vehicles

An unusual discovery was made late this past summer along the Chicago River, stemming from a cold case investigation that dates back to 1970. An independent dive team using sonar technology to search for a couple who disappeared decades ago instead found dozens of submerged vehicles.

Orland Park school’s hiring of assistant principal under scrutiny from parents

At least 200 community members packed a special school board meeting back in July when the recent hiring of an assistant principal by Orland School District 135 dominated public comment.

Video shows Chicago mother, young son brutally attacked while walking home

A mother and her 9-year-old son were seriously injured during an attack by a group of children that was captured in a viral video in November in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

Two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled after two Illinois infants developed suspected cases of botulism earlier this year, with similar cases reported in 10 other states.

Cook County police crack down on cars using shoulder to bypass traffic

In only a few hours, Cook County Sheriff's officials ticketed more than 100 drivers using the shoulder to bypass slower traffic. On Aug. 27, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office deployed what it calls its "big gun" in the fight against illegal shoulder driving: a new $11 million helicopter equipped with advanced surveillance technology.

Cook County woman allegedly vandalized Tesla service center in suburb

A Buffalo Grove woman was arrested in March after allegedly vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla service center in Chicago's northwest suburbs, police said. Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations were targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

