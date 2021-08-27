19 Illinois residents drawn in final vaccine lottery

Nineteen lucky Illinois residents have been drawn in the state's final "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery.

The Illinois Department of Public Health notified the winners by phone or email on Thursday.

State health officials will call from 312-814-3524 or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov to alert each of the winners.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The winners are from the following locations:

$1 million cash prize: Bloomington

$1 million cash prize: Rolling Meadows

$150,000 scholarship: Algonquin

$150,000 scholarship: Alton

$150,000 scholarship: Aurora

$150,000 scholarship: Buffalo Grove

$150,000 scholarship: Chicago

$150,000 scholarship: Cook County

$150,000 scholarship: Douglas County

$150,000 scholarship: Franklin County

$150,000 scholarship: Hancock County

$150,000 scholarship: Joliet

$150,000 scholarship: Kendall County

$150,000 scholarship: Lake County

$150,000 scholarship: Lake County

$150,000 scholarship: McHenry County

$150,000 scholarship: Peoria County

$150,000 scholarship: Rockford

$150,000 scholarship: Rockford

Winners have a week to authorize their cash prizes with IDPH. The Illinois Lottery will then assist in helping them claim their prizes.

Every resident who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois was automatically eligible for the drawing with a shot of winning up to $1 million.

There is also a drawing for vaccinated youth, giving Illinois residents ages 12 to 17 a chance to win one of 20 scholarships worth $150,000.

The state is reporting 76 percent of Illinois adults have been vaccinated including 600,000 children and 7.7 million adults.

Advertisement

For more details, visit the state's All In for the Win website.