2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and a 6-year-old girl was among 25 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.
- One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
- A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Canaryville on the South Side. The man, 21, was outside about 12:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
- Early Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side. Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A man, 32, was also shot multiple times and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 38-year-old man was shot several times in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A third man, 31, was struck in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A fourth man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- Late Saturday, a 6-year-old girl was shot in West Englewood. About 6:30 p.m., the girl was standing near the street in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue when she was hit in the arm by gunfire, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. She’s the twelfth child who has been shot in the last week, according to Sun-Times data.
At least 15 others were shot since 5 p.m. Friday.