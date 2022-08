2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

Early Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side. Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A man, 32, was also shot multiple times and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 38-year-old man was shot several times in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A third man, 31, was struck in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A fourth man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.