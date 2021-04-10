21-month-old Kayden Swann out of medically induced coma following Lake Shore Drive shooting

The 21-month-old toddler who sustained a gunshot wound to his head following an apparent road rage incident on April 6 is out of the medically induced coma he was in, but remains on a ventilator.

Dr. Malakooti of Lurie Children's Hospital said the ventilator is assisting Kayden Swann's breathing and other critical therapies.

He also said that Kayden is demonstrating positive improvements, but remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

New details surfaced this week about what happened when Kayden was shot on Lake Shore Drive.

Police now say they do not know if a man charged with a gun offense, who was driving the car 1-year-old Kayden Swann was in, actually fired any shots.

Jushawn Brown has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents say Brown is Kayden's grandfather and that on Tuesday morning, he was driving on Lake Shore Drive with his girlfriend and the child when an SUV merging into the same lane almost hit him.

Brown and the driver of the SUV, who as of now is an uncharged offender, exchanged words. Then, court documents say, the driver of the SUV pulled out a gun.

According to court documents, Brown then placed his gun on his lap and tried to drive away while the SUV followed. The driver of the SUV then fired several shots, one of them shattering the rear passenger window and striking Kayden in the head.

Court documents also say all shell casings that police recovered from the scene were fired from the same gun and that it was not Brown's.

Police say it has not been concluded if Brown fired any shots and that the investigation is ongoing.

Kayden was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan and remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital.

