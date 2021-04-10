Expand / Collapse search

21-month-old Kayden Swann out of medically induced coma following Lake Shore Drive shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

1-year-old remains in critical condition after road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive

A 21-month-old child remains in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot in his head the day before during an apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive downtown.

CHICAGO - The 21-month-old toddler who sustained a gunshot wound to his head following an apparent road rage incident on April 6 is out of the medically induced coma he was in, but remains on a ventilator.

Dr. Malakooti of Lurie Children's Hospital said the ventilator is assisting Kayden Swann's breathing and other critical therapies.

He also said that Kayden is demonstrating positive improvements, but remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

New details surfaced this week about what happened when Kayden was shot on Lake Shore Drive.

Grandfather of Kayden Swann charged as police continue to investigate Lake Shore Drive shooting

New details have surfaced about what happened this week when a toddler was shot on Lake Shore Drive.

Police now say they do not know if a man charged with a gun offense, who was driving the car 1-year-old Kayden Swann was in, actually fired any shots.

Jushawn Brown has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents say Brown is Kayden's grandfather and that on Tuesday morning, he was driving on Lake Shore Drive with his girlfriend and the child when an SUV merging into the same lane almost hit him.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Brown and the driver of the SUV, who as of now is an uncharged offender, exchanged words. Then, court documents say, the driver of the SUV pulled out a gun.

According to court documents, Brown then placed his gun on his lap and tried to drive away while the SUV followed. The driver of the SUV then fired several shots, one of them shattering the rear passenger window and striking Kayden in the head.

Good Samaritan helps transport toddler shot in the head to Chicago hospital

A 1-year-old was shot in the head Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive. A Good Samaritan driving by in a Tesla was the only vehicle to stop. He picked up the mother and toddler and drove them to the hospital where the child is currently in grave condition.

Court documents also say all shell casings that police recovered from the scene were fired from the same gun and that it was not Brown's.

Police say it has not been concluded if Brown fired any shots and that the investigation is ongoing.

Kayden was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan and remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital.
 